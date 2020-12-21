UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 2,139 Shares of First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its stake in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 227,870 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,139 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in First BanCorp. were worth $1,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FBP. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First BanCorp. in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of First BanCorp. in the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of First BanCorp. in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of First BanCorp. in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in shares of First BanCorp. in the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. 81.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FBP has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded First BanCorp. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub raised First BanCorp. from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First BanCorp. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised First BanCorp. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.75.

NYSE:FBP opened at $8.90 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 22.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. First BanCorp. has a fifty-two week low of $3.50 and a fifty-two week high of $10.88.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The bank reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $178.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.11 million. First BanCorp. had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 3.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. Research analysts predict that First BanCorp. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 27th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 25th. First BanCorp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.67%.

First BanCorp. operates as the bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company operates in six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

