UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $1.16 Million Stock Holdings in James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,968 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.08% of James River Group worth $1,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in James River Group by 68.2% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 48,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 19,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in James River Group by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,899 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,055,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in James River Group by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,127 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in James River Group by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 68,201 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,069,000 after acquiring an additional 13,196 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in James River Group by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,950,490 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $87,772,000 after acquiring an additional 27,149 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. Compass Point upgraded shares of James River Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of James River Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of James River Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.00.

James River Group stock opened at $50.68 on Monday. James River Group Holdings, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $25.34 and a 1-year high of $57.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.48 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.06. James River Group had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 9.43%. The company had revenue of $177.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.00 million. On average, research analysts forecast that James River Group Holdings, Ltd. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Daniel Heinlein sold 677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.44, for a total transaction of $34,147.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,358,147.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, and Casualty Reinsurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

