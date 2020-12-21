UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys Shares of 22,107 Outset Medical, Inc. (NYSE:OM)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Outset Medical, Inc. (NYSE:OM) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 22,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.05% of Outset Medical at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Outset Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $415,000. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Outset Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $841,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Outset Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,192,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Outset Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,500,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Outset Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,039,000.

In related news, Director Warburg Pincus Llc sold 3,686,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total value of $185,601,428.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Outset Medical stock opened at $53.33 on Monday. Outset Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $42.50 and a one year high of $66.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.55.

Outset Medical (NYSE:OM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($3.44) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.69) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $13.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.72 million.

OM has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Outset Medical in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Outset Medical in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Outset Medical in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on Outset Medical in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on Outset Medical in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo, a dialysis machine that enables dialysis care in acute and chronic settings. The Tablo comprises a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities.

