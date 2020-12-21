UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Boosts Stock Position in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) by 33.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,486 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.11% of EnPro Industries worth $1,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of EnPro Industries by 2.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries by 6.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of EnPro Industries by 16.5% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EnPro Industries by 3.2% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in EnPro Industries by 4.6% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Get EnPro Industries alerts:

NPO has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of EnPro Industries from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of EnPro Industries from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th.

Shares of NPO stock opened at $76.21 on Monday. EnPro Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.04 and a 12 month high of $76.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $68.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.43.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.35. EnPro Industries had a net margin of 18.01% and a return on equity of 4.83%. The company had revenue of $268.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that EnPro Industries, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 1st. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.81%.

EnPro Industries Profile

EnPro Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered industrial products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Sealing Products and Engineered Products. The Sealing Products segment offers metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; flange sealing and isolation products; pipeline casing spacers/isolators; casing end seals; and modular sealing systems for sealing pipeline penetrations for the use in chemical and petrochemical processing, petroleum extraction and refining, pulp and paper processing, power generation, food and pharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, heavy-duty trucking, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

Featured Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for EnPro Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnPro Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.