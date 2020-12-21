UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Boosts Holdings in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) by 26.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,458 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,563 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in MicroStrategy were worth $1,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in MicroStrategy by 64.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 107,286 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,691,000 after purchasing an additional 41,987 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 26,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,099,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 163,636 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,357,000 after acquiring an additional 24,665 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 78,890 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,332,000 after acquiring an additional 4,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $277,000. 66.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MicroStrategy alerts:

In other news, CFO Phong Le sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.14, for a total transaction of $15,479,100.00. Also, EVP Timothy Edwin Lang sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $165,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $165,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 168,350 shares of company stock worth $42,936,631 in the last ninety days. 26.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:MSTR opened at $301.20 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $239.22 and its 200 day moving average is $162.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 2,510.00 and a beta of 1.56. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $90.00 and a fifty-two week high of $358.94.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The software maker reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $1.75. The company had revenue of $127.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.26 million. MicroStrategy had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 0.41%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BWS Financial dropped coverage on MicroStrategy in a report on Monday, November 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut MicroStrategy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut MicroStrategy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered MicroStrategy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $221.00.

MicroStrategy Company Profile

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy 2020, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR).

Receive News & Ratings for MicroStrategy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroStrategy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.