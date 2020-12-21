U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine downgraded U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a buy rating to an underperform rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.63.
USX opened at $6.92 on Friday. U.S. Xpress Enterprises has a 12-month low of $2.65 and a 12-month high of $11.34. The stock has a market cap of $343.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.83 and a beta of 2.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.42 and a 200-day moving average of $7.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.
In other news, insider Robert D. Pischke bought 11,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.59 per share, for a total transaction of $78,974.56. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 140,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $923,193.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John C. Rickel bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.50 per share, with a total value of $65,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 61,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,051. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 29.79% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of USX. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 563.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 4,392 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 30.4% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 3,237 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in U.S. Xpress Enterprises in the second quarter worth about $101,000. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Xpress Enterprises in the third quarter worth about $199,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises during the third quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.40% of the company’s stock.
U.S. Xpress Enterprises Company Profile
U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc operates as an asset-based truckload carrier providing services primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments, Truckload and Brokerage. The Truckload segment offers asset-based truckload services, including the over-the-road and contract services. The Brokerage segment provides non-asset-based freight brokerage services.
Featured Story: Stocks at 52 Week High
Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Xpress Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Xpress Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.