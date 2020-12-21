U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine downgraded U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a buy rating to an underperform rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.63.

USX opened at $6.92 on Friday. U.S. Xpress Enterprises has a 12-month low of $2.65 and a 12-month high of $11.34. The stock has a market cap of $343.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.83 and a beta of 2.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.42 and a 200-day moving average of $7.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.03). U.S. Xpress Enterprises had a negative net margin of 0.62% and a negative return on equity of 0.86%. The business had revenue of $431.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $442.04 million. As a group, analysts expect that U.S. Xpress Enterprises will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Robert D. Pischke bought 11,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.59 per share, for a total transaction of $78,974.56. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 140,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $923,193.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John C. Rickel bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.50 per share, with a total value of $65,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 61,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,051. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 29.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of USX. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 563.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 4,392 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 30.4% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 3,237 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in U.S. Xpress Enterprises in the second quarter worth about $101,000. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Xpress Enterprises in the third quarter worth about $199,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises during the third quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.40% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises Company Profile

U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc operates as an asset-based truckload carrier providing services primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments, Truckload and Brokerage. The Truckload segment offers asset-based truckload services, including the over-the-road and contract services. The Brokerage segment provides non-asset-based freight brokerage services.

