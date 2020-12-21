Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $8.50 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “TWIN DISC, INC. designs, manufactures and sells heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment. Products offered include: hydraulic torque converters; power-shift transmissions; marine transmissions and surface drives; universal joints; gas turbine starting drives; power take-offs and reduction gears; industrial clutches; fluid couplings and control systems. Principal markets are: construction equipment, industrial equipment, government, marine, energy and natural resources and agriculture. “

Separately, Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Twin Disc in a research report on Sunday, November 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ TWIN opened at $7.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.94. Twin Disc has a 52 week low of $4.66 and a 52 week high of $11.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 2.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.97 million, a PE ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 1.31.

Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.09. Twin Disc had a negative return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 16.13%. The firm had revenue of $46.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.90 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Twin Disc will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Twin Disc in the second quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Twin Disc in the third quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Twin Disc by 646.5% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 23,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 20,094 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Twin Disc in the second quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Twin Disc in the third quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.08% of the company’s stock.

Twin Disc, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells marine and heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment worldwide. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing and Distribution. The company's products include marine transmissions, azimuth drives, surface drives, propellers, and boat management systems, as well as power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches, and controls systems.

