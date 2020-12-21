Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Shares Purchased by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 517 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Twilio were worth $133,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Twilio by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 1,089 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Twilio by 4.3% in the third quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. JCIC Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Twilio by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 470 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. QCM Cayman Ltd. grew its holdings in Twilio by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. QCM Cayman Ltd. now owns 1,453 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC raised its position in shares of Twilio by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 1,614 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Donna Dubinsky sold 505 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.52, for a total value of $163,377.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.02, for a total value of $469,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 159,459 shares of company stock worth $47,930,371 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TWLO opened at $365.03 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -135.70 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 7.29, a current ratio of 7.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $303.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $261.43. Twilio Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.06 and a 52 week high of $369.39.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.04% and a negative net margin of 26.77%. The company had revenue of $447.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. Twilio’s revenue was up 51.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post -1.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded Twilio from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $255.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Twilio from $350.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Twilio from $310.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Monday, October 5th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Twilio from $320.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Twilio from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $330.00.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

