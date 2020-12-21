Truist Raises Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) Price Target to $84.00

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) had its price objective increased by Truist from $63.00 to $84.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Truist’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.82% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Redfin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Redfin from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Redfin from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Redfin in a research note on Friday, November 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Redfin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Redfin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.07.

Get Redfin alerts:

RDFN stock traded up $1.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $77.91. 44,202 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,634,030. Redfin has a 12 month low of $9.63 and a 12 month high of $78.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 4.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.73 and a beta of 1.90.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $236.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.52 million. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 20.93% and a negative net margin of 7.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Redfin will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 3,000 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $132,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $944,284. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Glenn Kelman sold 60,000 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.95, for a total transaction of $2,457,000.00. Insiders have sold 77,321 shares of company stock valued at $3,294,652 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RDFN. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Redfin by 10.7% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 58,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,460,000 after purchasing an additional 5,691 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Redfin by 13.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 605,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,377,000 after purchasing an additional 70,681 shares during the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Redfin by 2.7% in the second quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 80,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Redfin by 3.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 220,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,990,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Redfin by 13.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,995,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,729,000 after buying an additional 1,390,802 shares during the period. 89.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Redfin

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

Featured Article: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Redfin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redfin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.