Truist Financial Raises Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Price Target to $45.00

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) had its target price boosted by Truist Financial from $39.00 to $45.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist reiterated a hold rating and issued a $39.00 target price (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Scotiabank upgraded Exxon Mobil from a sector underperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Exxon Mobil from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Exxon Mobil from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $47.81.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

XOM stock opened at $42.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.31. Exxon Mobil has a fifty-two week low of $30.11 and a fifty-two week high of $71.37.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $46.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. Research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.14%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 154.67%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the third quarter worth $38,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the third quarter worth $64,000. Avondale Wealth Management boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 58.6% in the third quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 2,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aua Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 49.7% in the third quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC now owns 2,409 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Featured Article: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.