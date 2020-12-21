Truist Financial Increases Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Price Target to $45.00

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) had its target price boosted by Truist Financial from $39.00 to $45.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub upgraded Exxon Mobil from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Truist reiterated a hold rating and issued a $39.00 target price (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Exxon Mobil from a sector underperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $47.81.

XOM stock opened at $42.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.31. Exxon Mobil has a fifty-two week low of $30.11 and a fifty-two week high of $71.37.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $46.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. Research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th were issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.14%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 154.67%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth $250,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the third quarter worth $34,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the third quarter worth $38,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the third quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 58.6% in the third quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 2,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

