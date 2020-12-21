Truist Financial Corp Sells 6,916 Shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI)

Truist Financial Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI) by 12.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,916 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.10% of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II worth $503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 26.3% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 123,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 25,701 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 5.8% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 167,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 9,215 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 0.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 375,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,063,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 10.8% during the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 973,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,187,000 after purchasing an additional 94,902 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:VKI opened at $11.23 on Monday. Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II has a 1-year low of $7.63 and a 1-year high of $11.61.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.0465 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th.

About Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

