Truist Financial Corp Sells 3,464 Shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH)

Truist Financial Corp cut its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,464 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.07% of Sportsman’s Warehouse worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $143,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $147,000. 98.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SPWH opened at $12.45 on Monday. Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.08 and a 1-year high of $18.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.50. The company has a market capitalization of $542.99 million, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.11.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.24. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 46.84%. The business had revenue of $385.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SPWH. BidaskClub cut shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $13.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Sportsman’s Warehouse presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.10.

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and clothing products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

