Truist Financial Corp Lowers Holdings in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF (NYSEARCA:AADR)

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF (NYSEARCA:AADR) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 529 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.73% of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AADR. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF by 8.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF during the second quarter worth $94,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF by 26.8% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,861 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its stake in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF by 41.4% during the third quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 26,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 7,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF by 12.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA AADR opened at $60.78 on Monday. AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF has a 12-month low of $33.75 and a 12-month high of $60.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.83.

WCM/BNY Mellon Focused Growth ADR ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is long-term capital appreciation above international benchmarks, such as the MSCI EAFE Index and the BNY Mellon Classic ADR Index. The Fund provides large-capital growth portfolio for the non-United States universe.

