Truist Financial Corp Invests $493,000 in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX)

Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 21,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AX. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 31.7% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,350,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,469,000 after purchasing an additional 325,000 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 41.5% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,340,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,246,000 after purchasing an additional 392,996 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 3.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 519,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,474,000 after purchasing an additional 19,296 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 2.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 415,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,681,000 after purchasing an additional 9,734 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 1.3% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 389,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,087,000 after purchasing an additional 5,134 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.12% of the company’s stock.

In other Axos Financial news, EVP Thomas M. Constantine sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.93, for a total transaction of $148,185.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,359.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.55% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on AX. ValuEngine cut shares of Axos Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Axos Financial from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 12th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Axos Financial from $28.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axos Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Axos Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.60.

Shares of NYSE:AX opened at $36.61 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.76. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.12. Axos Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $13.69 and a one year high of $37.51.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.19. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 26.29%. The company had revenue of $163.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Axos Financial

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured loans; automobile and RV secured loans; factoring loans; commercial and industrial loans and leases; and other loans, such as unsecured consumer loans, and other small balance business and consumer loans.

