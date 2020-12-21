Truist Financial Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Truist Financial Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) by 44.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,898 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,992 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CW. Prospector Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 18.3% during the third quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 67,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,304,000 after acquiring an additional 10,450 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the third quarter worth $263,000. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 52.7% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,846,016 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $172,160,000 after buying an additional 637,107 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 0.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 58,670 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,472,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 1,458.6% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 64,230 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,990,000 after buying an additional 60,109 shares during the last quarter. 69.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO David Charles Adams sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $280,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,446,272. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 5,000 shares of company stock worth $575,000 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

CW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised Curtiss-Wright from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. ValuEngine raised Curtiss-Wright from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Curtiss-Wright from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.25.

CW opened at $112.75 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 12 month low of $70.56 and a 12 month high of $149.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $109.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.20.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.32. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 9.96%. The firm had revenue of $571.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $564.81 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is 9.35%.

Curtiss-Wright Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

