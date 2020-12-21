Truist Financial Corp Buys 1,137 Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 57.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,113 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in SEA were worth $480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SEA by 3.0% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 15,008 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $2,312,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. 3G Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in SEA by 45.5% in the third quarter. 3G Capital Partners LP now owns 97,500 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $15,019,000 after buying an additional 30,500 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SEA in the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of SEA by 201.4% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,225 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SEA in the 3rd quarter valued at $295,000. 72.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SEA alerts:

Shares of SEA stock opened at $200.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.31. Sea Limited has a 1 year low of $35.61 and a 1 year high of $212.33. The company has a market capitalization of $65.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.11 and a beta of 1.44.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.05. SEA had a negative net margin of 39.03% and a negative return on equity of 107.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.41) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sea Limited will post -3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on SE. Zacks Investment Research raised SEA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. UBS Group boosted their target price on SEA from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of SEA from $164.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of SEA from $166.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of SEA from $168.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.92.

About SEA

Sea Limited engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features , such as user chat and online forums.

Featured Story: Earnings Reports

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sea Limited (NYSE:SE).

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.