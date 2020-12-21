TrueFi 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $2.44 Million (TRU)

TrueFi (CURRENCY:TRU) traded down 20.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. One TrueFi token can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000801 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TrueFi has a market cap of $38.16 million and approximately $2.44 million worth of TrueFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, TrueFi has traded flat against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002290 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004378 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.65 or 0.00142924 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00021830 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $172.92 or 0.00757020 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.33 or 0.00167797 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $88.11 or 0.00385751 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.66 or 0.00072929 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.54 or 0.00111797 BTC.

About TrueFi

TrueFi’s total supply is 1,449,806,778 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,857,660 tokens. The official message board for TrueFi is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079 . TrueFi’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . TrueFi’s official website is truefi.io

TrueFi Token Trading

TrueFi can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrueFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

