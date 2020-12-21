TRON Price Tops $0.0296 on Top Exchanges (TRX)

TRON (CURRENCY:TRX) traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 21st. TRON has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion and approximately $1.12 billion worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TRON coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0296 or 0.00000131 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, TRON has traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000555 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001573 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001443 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0840 or 0.00000371 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0915 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

TRON Coin Profile

TRX is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 28th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 100,850,743,812 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,657,369 coins. The official message board for TRON is medium.com/@Tronfoundation. TRON’s official Twitter account is @tronfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TRON is /r/Tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for TRON is tron.network.

TRON Coin Trading

TRON can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TRON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TRON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

