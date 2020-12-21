Tree Island Steel Ltd. (TSL.TO) (TSE:TSL) Hits New 1-Year High at $2.83

Tree Island Steel Ltd. (TSL.TO) (TSE:TSL) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$2.83 and last traded at C$2.83, with a volume of 8500 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$2.70.

The company has a market cap of C$80.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 353.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.66, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.38 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.16.

Tree Island Steel Ltd. (TSL.TO) (TSE:TSL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$53.24 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Tree Island Steel Ltd. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tree Island Steel Ltd. manufactures and sells steel wire and fabricated steel wire products for industrial, construction, agricultural, and specialty applications in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers industrial products, such as pulp and unitizing, waste, chain link, upholstery, low carbon, and shaped wires, as well as straight and cut bars; and wirelines for use in the oil industry.

