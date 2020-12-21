Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) Sets New 1-Year High at $28.06

Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $28.06 and last traded at $27.83, with a volume of 4101 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $27.51.

TVTX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Travere Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Travere Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $51.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.03 million.

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. Its products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

