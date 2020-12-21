Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) Cut to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

TGS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th.

NYSE:TGS opened at $5.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $866.04 million, a P/E ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.23. Transportadora de Gas del Sur has a one year low of $3.72 and a one year high of $7.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 3.71.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The energy company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The business had revenue of $176.42 million during the quarter. Transportadora de Gas del Sur had a net margin of 20.50% and a return on equity of 17.56%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Transportadora de Gas del Sur will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TGS. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 408,709 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after buying an additional 87,212 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 2.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 301,978 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 6,815 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 11.8% in the third quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 237,714 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $989,000 after acquiring an additional 25,094 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $575,000. Finally, CoreCommodity Management LLC increased its position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 119.5% during the 2nd quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 72,033 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 39,220 shares in the last quarter. 5.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur Company Profile

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA provides natural gas transportation and distribution services in Argentina. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Transportation, Production and Commercialization of Liquids, Other Services, and Telecommunications. The Natural Gas Transportation segment transports natural gas through 5,706 miles of pipeline system to distribution companies, power plants, and industrial customers.

