TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $20.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “TransMedics Inc. is a commercial-stage medical technology company. It is engaged in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients. The company offers Organ Care System, an integrated, compact, portable preservation technology which addresses unmet need for organs for transplantation. TransMedics Inc. is headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of TransMedics Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of TransMedics Group in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of TransMedics Group from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TransMedics Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.20.

NASDAQ:TMDX opened at $18.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.54, a current ratio of 11.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $507.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.67 and a beta of 1.94. TransMedics Group has a 12-month low of $10.10 and a 12-month high of $20.99.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $7.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.93 million. TransMedics Group had a negative return on equity of 49.98% and a negative net margin of 143.93%. Equities research analysts expect that TransMedics Group will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in TransMedics Group in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in TransMedics Group in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in TransMedics Group in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in TransMedics Group by 714.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 5,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in TransMedics Group in the second quarter worth approximately $212,000. Institutional investors own 74.25% of the company’s stock.

TransMedics Group Company Profile

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

