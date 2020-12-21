TransferCoin Hits Market Cap of $55,478.17 (TX)

TransferCoin (CURRENCY:TX) traded 25% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 21st. TransferCoin has a market cap of $55,478.17 and approximately $176.00 worth of TransferCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TransferCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0067 or 0.00000030 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, TransferCoin has traded down 22.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get TransferCoin alerts:

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001095 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 31.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00007950 BTC.

Energycoin (ENRG) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Breakout Stake (BRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000525 BTC.

HyperStake (HYP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About TransferCoin

TransferCoin (TX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 11th, 2015. TransferCoin’s total supply is 8,296,433 coins. The Reddit community for TransferCoin is /r/TXPRJ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for TransferCoin is transfercointx.pw . TransferCoin’s official website is txproject.io . TransferCoin’s official Twitter account is @Transfer_dev and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin specifications – Hybrid POW/POS – Algo x11 – 60 sec per block – Difficulty adjusts every block coin maturity 80 – Min. stake age 24 hours – POW 15 000 blocks – POW Block reward 300 TX per block – POS from block 1 000 to 15 000 block reward 300 TX per block – POS From block 15 001 onward block reward 1 TX per block. “

TransferCoin Coin Trading

TransferCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TransferCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TransferCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TransferCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TransferCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TransferCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.