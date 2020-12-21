TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. (TOG.TO) (TSE:TOG) Shares Gap Down to $2.72

Shares of TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. (TOG.TO) (TSE:TOG) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.72, but opened at $2.36. TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. (TOG.TO) shares last traded at $2.63, with a volume of 587,110 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. CIBC increased their target price on shares of TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. (TOG.TO) from C$3.42 to C$3.99 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. (TOG.TO) from C$2.50 to C$3.15 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. ATB Capital lowered shares of TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. (TOG.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “tender” rating and increased their target price for the company from C$3.00 to C$3.28 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$2.75 price target on shares of TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. (TOG.TO) in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$2.00 price target on shares of TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. (TOG.TO) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$3.13.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.06 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.55, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of C$578.79 million and a PE ratio of -0.61.

TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. (TOG.TO) (TSE:TOG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$90.82 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

About TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. (TOG.TO) (TSE:TOG)

TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of petroleum and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company's principal properties are located in the southeast Saskatchewan area. TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

