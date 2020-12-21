Titan Capital Management LLC CA Acquires Shares of 4,500 Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Titan Capital Management LLC CA acquired a new stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,500 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $521,000. Apple accounts for 0.5% of Titan Capital Management LLC CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AAPL. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Apple by 279.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 672,444,836 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $77,875,836,000 after acquiring an additional 495,180,468 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 2.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 95,825,047 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $34,956,977,000 after buying an additional 2,448,814 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Apple by 290.0% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,699,096 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,840,232,000 after buying an additional 50,340,997 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 306.1% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 64,786,609 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,502,937,000 after buying an additional 48,834,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 310.1% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 58,694,648 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,797,427,000 after buying an additional 44,382,768 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

AAPL opened at $126.65 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.85, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.30. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.15 and a twelve month high of $137.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $64.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.33 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.03 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 31,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.80, for a total value of $3,737,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 243,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.89, for a total transaction of $28,454,649.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,272 shares in the company, valued at $12,889,694.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 563,814 shares of company stock valued at $65,101,827. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on AAPL shares. Loop Capital raised shares of Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $110.00 to $131.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. UBS Group set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective (up previously from $117.50) on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Barclays set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.35.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

