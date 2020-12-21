Tierion (TNT) Price Up 50.9% This Week

Tierion (CURRENCY:TNT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. Tierion has a market capitalization of $2.40 million and $199,227.00 worth of Tierion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tierion token can now be bought for about $0.0056 or 0.00000025 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Tierion has traded up 50.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.49 or 0.00054674 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004381 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.54 or 0.00361352 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003995 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00017830 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004378 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002624 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00026371 BTC.

Tierion Token Profile

TNT is a token. Its launch date was August 25th, 2017. Tierion’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 428,481,269 tokens. The Reddit community for Tierion is /r/tierion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Tierion’s official Twitter account is @tierion and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Tierion is tierion.com

Buying and Selling Tierion

Tierion can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tierion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tierion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tierion using one of the exchanges listed above.

