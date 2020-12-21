Thrive Token Price Tops $0.0063 (THRT)

Thrive Token (CURRENCY:THRT) traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 21st. One Thrive Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0063 or 0.00000028 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Liquid and Coinsuper. In the last seven days, Thrive Token has traded 3,075.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Thrive Token has a market capitalization of $654,241.39 and approximately $2,541.00 worth of Thrive Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.30 or 0.00054446 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004430 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $78.75 or 0.00348687 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003917 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00017944 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004425 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002459 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00025476 BTC.

About Thrive Token

THRT is a token. It launched on April 12th, 2018. Thrive Token’s total supply is 202,027,490 tokens and its circulating supply is 103,247,500 tokens. Thrive Token’s official website is ico.thrivelabs.io . Thrive Token’s official Twitter account is @WeareThrivelabs . Thrive Token’s official message board is medium.com/@thriveico

Buying and Selling Thrive Token

Thrive Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid, IDEX and Coinsuper. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thrive Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thrive Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Thrive Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

