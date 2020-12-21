Thore Cash (TCH) Price Reaches $0.0004 on Major Exchanges

Thore Cash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. In the last seven days, Thore Cash has traded 31.2% higher against the dollar. Thore Cash has a total market capitalization of $21,579.49 and approximately $35,979.00 worth of Thore Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Thore Cash token can currently be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including Mercatox, Crex24 and BiteBTC.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $115.67 or 0.00488574 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00005726 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 21.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000288 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00002995 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002870 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000272 BTC.

About Thore Cash

TCH is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2018. Thore Cash’s total supply is 111,111,111 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,056,178 tokens. Thore Cash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official . The official website for Thore Cash is www.thorecash.com/thorecash.html

Buying and Selling Thore Cash

Thore Cash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, BiteBTC and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thore Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thore Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Thore Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

