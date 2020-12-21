The Transfer Token (TTT) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $1.18 Million

The Transfer Token (CURRENCY:TTT) traded down 19% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 20th. During the last week, The Transfer Token has traded 32.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One The Transfer Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.75 or 0.00003153 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. The Transfer Token has a market cap of $33.51 million and $1.18 million worth of The Transfer Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.16 or 0.00055071 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004187 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $85.38 or 0.00357227 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000049 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003935 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00017218 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004183 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 20.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002708 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00026476 BTC.

The Transfer Token Profile

TTT is a token. Its genesis date was June 21st, 2017. The Transfer Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,458,111 tokens. The Transfer Token’s official Twitter account is @Tap_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for The Transfer Token is www.atom-solutions.jp/en/xecttt . The official message board for The Transfer Token is medium.com/@atomofficialsns

The Transfer Token Token Trading

The Transfer Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Transfer Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Transfer Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase The Transfer Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

