The Sandbox Price Down 7.2% Over Last 7 Days (SAND)

The Sandbox (CURRENCY:SAND) traded down 7.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 21st. The Sandbox has a total market cap of $29.11 million and approximately $12.12 million worth of The Sandbox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One The Sandbox token can currently be purchased for $0.0468 or 0.00000204 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, The Sandbox has traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000014 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 25.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004391 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00015790 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 61.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000013 BTC.

The Sandbox Token Profile

The Sandbox (SAND) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 5th, 2017. The Sandbox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 621,771,684 tokens. The official website for The Sandbox is www.sandbox.game/en . The official message board for The Sandbox is medium.com/sandbox-game

Buying and Selling The Sandbox

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Sandbox directly using U.S. dollars.

