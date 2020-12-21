The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.60 Per Share

The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB) announced a dividend on Monday, December 21st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.60 per share by the investment management company on Friday, January 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This is an increase from The New America High Income Fund’s previous dividend of $0.05.
HYB traded up $0.08 on Monday, hitting $8.60. 100,305 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,766. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.48 and a 200-day moving average of $8.23. The New America High Income Fund has a 12-month low of $5.36 and a 12-month high of $9.37.
