The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.60 Per Share

The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB) announced a dividend on Monday, December 21st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.60 per share by the investment management company on Friday, January 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This is an increase from The New America High Income Fund’s previous dividend of $0.05.

HYB traded up $0.08 on Monday, hitting $8.60. 100,305 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,766. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.48 and a 200-day moving average of $8.23. The New America High Income Fund has a 12-month low of $5.36 and a 12-month high of $9.37.

Get The New America High Income Fund alerts:

About The New America High Income Fund

The New America High Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund invests in high yield fixed-income securities i.e.

Further Reading: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for The New America High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The New America High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.