The Korea Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KF) Plans $0.53 Dividend

The Korea Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KF) declared a dividend on Monday, December 21st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.5255 per share on Monday, January 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 24th.

Shares of KF stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $38.41. The company had a trading volume of 3,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,861. The Korea Fund has a 12-month low of $17.20 and a 12-month high of $39.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.45 and a 200-day moving average of $30.42.

About The Korea Fund

The Korea Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Korea. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.

