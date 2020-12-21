The Korea Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KF) Plans $0.53 Dividend

The Korea Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KF) declared a dividend on Monday, December 21st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.5255 per share on Monday, January 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 24th.
Shares of KF stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $38.41. The company had a trading volume of 3,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,861. The Korea Fund has a 12-month low of $17.20 and a 12-month high of $39.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.45 and a 200-day moving average of $30.42.
About The Korea Fund
See Also: Understanding the Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)
Receive News & Ratings for The Korea Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Korea Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.