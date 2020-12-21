The Goldman Sachs Group Initiates Coverage on ChampionX (NYSE:CHX)

Equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of ChampionX (NYSE:CHX) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on CHX. BidaskClub raised ChampionX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Cowen raised their price target on ChampionX from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on ChampionX in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI raised ChampionX from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on ChampionX from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.96.

Shares of CHX stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $13.78. 1,758,442 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,827,709. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 3.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. ChampionX has a fifty-two week low of $2.89 and a fifty-two week high of $34.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.79.

ChampionX (NYSE:CHX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $633.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $631.55 million. ChampionX had a negative return on equity of 2.67% and a negative net margin of 54.03%. Equities research analysts forecast that ChampionX will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHX. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of ChampionX in the third quarter worth $191,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of ChampionX by 11.6% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 902,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,207,000 after buying an additional 93,910 shares during the last quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of ChampionX during the second quarter valued at about $2,555,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ChampionX during the second quarter valued at about $2,807,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its stake in shares of ChampionX by 21.0% during the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 492,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,936,000 after buying an additional 85,451 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

About ChampionX

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies that help companies to drill for and produce oil and gas worldwide. It offers chemistry solutions to enhance production from flowing oil and gas wells, as well as for drilling and completion activities. The company also provides production and automation technologies, including artificial lift equipment and solutions, such as rod pumping systems, electric submersible pump systems, progressive cavity pumps, and drive systems and plunger lifts; and automation and digital products consisting of equipment and software for industrial internet of things solutions for downhole monitoring, wellsite productivity enhancement, and asset integrity management.

