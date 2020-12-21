The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.50.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FLIC shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on The First of Long Island from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 28th. BidaskClub raised The First of Long Island from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut The First of Long Island from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. TheStreet raised The First of Long Island from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Boenning Scattergood raised The First of Long Island from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 16th.

In related news, Director Milbrey Rennie Taylor sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.65, for a total transaction of $35,300.00. Also, Director Walter C. Teagle III sold 4,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $89,730.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 147,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,646,846. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,985 shares of company stock worth $142,180 in the last 90 days. 5.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLIC. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of The First of Long Island by 292,187.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 46,766 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after buying an additional 46,750 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of The First of Long Island by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 53,450 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The First of Long Island by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 65,321 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after buying an additional 9,631 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in shares of The First of Long Island in the 2nd quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of The First of Long Island by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 403,604 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,595,000 after buying an additional 18,923 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FLIC opened at $17.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $426.14 million, a PE ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.89. The First of Long Island has a fifty-two week low of $12.15 and a fifty-two week high of $25.53.

The First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The First of Long Island had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 26.67%. The firm had revenue of $31.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.28 million. On average, equities analysts expect that The First of Long Island will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, municipalities, and other organizations. Its deposit products include business and small business checking, personal checking products, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, interest on lawyer accounts, escrow service accounts, rent security accounts, time deposits, holiday club accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as money market accounts.

