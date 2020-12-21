The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on SAM. Cowen boosted their price objective on The Boston Beer from $825.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. MKM Partners reiterated a neutral rating on shares of The Boston Beer in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on The Boston Beer from $835.00 to $996.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on The Boston Beer from $1,015.00 to $1,150.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded The Boston Beer from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The Boston Beer presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $863.45.

The Boston Beer stock opened at $964.53 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $957.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $815.30. The Boston Beer has a 12 month low of $290.02 and a 12 month high of $1,092.80. The company has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.58 and a beta of 1.00.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $6.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.24 by $1.27. The business had revenue of $492.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.93 million. The Boston Beer had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 9.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Boston Beer will post 13.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman C James Koch sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $940.42, for a total transaction of $9,404,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider John C. Geist sold 1,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,062.95, for a total value of $1,178,811.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,732 shares of company stock worth $76,115,383 over the last 90 days. 29.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAM. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in The Boston Beer by 6,167.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 458,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,963,000 after purchasing an additional 451,157 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of The Boston Beer by 2,467.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 247,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,709,000 after purchasing an additional 237,647 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its stake in shares of The Boston Beer by 34.8% in the third quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 494,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,060,000 after purchasing an additional 127,684 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP purchased a new position in shares of The Boston Beer in the third quarter worth about $108,176,000. Finally, Orbis Allan Gray Ltd purchased a new position in shares of The Boston Beer in the third quarter worth about $79,651,000. 70.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach, Wild Leaf, and Tura brand names.

