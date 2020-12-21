The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.91 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.91 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for The Blackstone Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.76 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.04. The Blackstone Group reported earnings per share of $0.72 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 26.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that The Blackstone Group will report full year earnings of $2.43 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.28 to $2.56. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $3.22. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for The Blackstone Group.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 74.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have commented on BX shares. Oppenheimer raised shares of The Blackstone Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Blackstone Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.88.

NYSE BX opened at $64.60 on Monday. The Blackstone Group has a 1-year low of $33.00 and a 1-year high of $65.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $43.54 billion, a PE ratio of 60.37 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.47.

In related news, major shareholder Blackstone Bdc Holdings Llc bought 2,000 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lifesciences Iii L.P. Clarus bought 250,000 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $4,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in The Blackstone Group by 2.4% during the third quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 8,329 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in The Blackstone Group by 1.3% during the third quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lifted its stake in The Blackstone Group by 3.3% during the third quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 6,305 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in The Blackstone Group by 3.4% during the second quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. now owns 6,103 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Blackstone Group by 1.7% during the second quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,539 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.73% of the company’s stock.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

