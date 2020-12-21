The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) Price Target Raised to $51.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) had its price target hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $46.00 to $51.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. TheStreet raised The Bank of New York Mellon from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered The Bank of New York Mellon from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Bank of America lowered The Bank of New York Mellon from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price target for the company from $42.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on The Bank of New York Mellon from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The Bank of New York Mellon has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $45.74.

Get The Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

The Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $40.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $36.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The Bank of New York Mellon has a 12 month low of $26.40 and a 12 month high of $51.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.60 and its 200-day moving average is $37.41.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 23.09%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. The Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 432.5% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,765,559 shares of the bank’s stock worth $178,470,000 after purchasing an additional 3,870,637 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 147.5% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 4,671,209 shares of the bank’s stock worth $180,542,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783,938 shares during the period. AJO LP lifted its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 498.5% in the 2nd quarter. AJO LP now owns 3,220,465 shares of the bank’s stock worth $124,470,000 after acquiring an additional 2,682,416 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,686,479 shares of the bank’s stock worth $374,382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904,569 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,022,000. 76.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. The Investment Service segment offers custody, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, trading, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, and collateral management services.

Featured Article: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for The Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.