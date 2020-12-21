The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) Receives $28.00 Average PT from Analysts

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.00.

NTB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. BidaskClub lowered The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, October 31st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the 2nd quarter valued at $258,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 122,010 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,976,000 after buying an additional 7,137 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 188,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,588,000 after buying an additional 21,700 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 125.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,038,777 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133,552 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 89.1% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 42,511 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 20,035 shares during the last quarter. 57.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NTB opened at $30.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 2.00. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a 12 month low of $13.76 and a 12 month high of $37.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The bank reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.04). The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a net margin of 27.50% and a return on equity of 16.10%. The firm had revenue of $122.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.05 million. Research analysts expect that The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 10th. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.70%.

About The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and non-interest bearing deposits, as well as certificate of deposits. The company's lending portfolio includes residential mortgage lending, automobile lending, consumer financing, credit cards, overdraft facilities, commercial real estate lending, and commercial and industrial loans.

