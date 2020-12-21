Tesco (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) Given “Overweight” Rating at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Tesco (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Tesco from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, August 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tesco presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TSCDY opened at $9.34 on Thursday. Tesco has a fifty-two week low of $7.03 and a fifty-two week high of $10.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $30.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.52.

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer. The company operates through convenience and hypermarket store formats, as well as engages in the wholesale business. It also provides retail banking and insurance services. The company operates in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Slovakia, Malaysia, and Thailand.

