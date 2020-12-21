Teradyne (NYSE:TER) PT Raised to $130.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) had its target price hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $107.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. 140166 upgraded shares of Teradyne from a negative rating to a neutral rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They set an overweight rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Teradyne from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teradyne has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $95.92.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Shares of NYSE TER opened at $120.59 on Thursday. Teradyne has a fifty-two week low of $42.87 and a fifty-two week high of $122.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.53, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $106.62 and a 200-day moving average of $89.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.76.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $819.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.87 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 23.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Teradyne will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 24th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.09%.

In other news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 129,976 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.18, for a total value of $11,721,235.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Paul J. Tufano sold 6,867 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $631,764.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 44,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,088,204. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 245,231 shares of company stock worth $23,120,322. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Teradyne by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Teradyne by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 545 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Teradyne by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,728 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Teradyne by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Teradyne by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,592 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Featured Article: Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.