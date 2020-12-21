Telsey Advisory Group Increases Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Price Target to $65.00

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) had its price target increased by Telsey Advisory Group from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on EAT. Loop Capital raised their price target on Brinker International from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Brinker International from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Brinker International from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Raymond James downgraded Brinker International from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Brinker International from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Brinker International has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $47.37.

Shares of EAT opened at $55.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 2.62. Brinker International has a twelve month low of $7.00 and a twelve month high of $56.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.81 and a 200-day moving average of $38.67.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.46. Brinker International had a net margin of 0.67% and a negative return on equity of 12.26%. The business had revenue of $740.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $732.58 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Brinker International will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Wade Allen sold 4,760 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.31, for a total value of $253,755.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $835,740.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rick Badgley sold 5,000 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,122 shares in the company, valued at $1,253,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Brinker International by 20.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,179,603 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $349,433,000 after buying an additional 1,408,084 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Brinker International by 179.3% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,246,624 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $53,919,000 after buying an additional 1,442,160 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Brinker International in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,651,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Brinker International by 139.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,367,530 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,821,000 after purchasing an additional 795,814 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Brinker International by 2.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 996,155 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $42,556,000 after purchasing an additional 23,528 shares during the period. 92.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 24, 2020, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,663 restaurants comprising 1,610 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 53 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

