Telekom Austria (OTCMKTS:TKAGY) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Telekom Austria (OTCMKTS:TKAGY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Telekom Austria in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Telekom Austria in a report on Friday, December 4th. They set an overweight rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Telekom Austria has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Shares of TKAGY stock opened at $16.09 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.13 and a 200 day moving average of $14.62. Telekom Austria has a 52 week low of $11.41 and a 52 week high of $16.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Telekom Austria (OTCMKTS:TKAGY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter. Telekom Austria had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 8.17%.

Telekom Austria Company Profile

Telekom Austria AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed-line and mobile communications solutions to individuals, commercial and non-commercial organizations, and other national and international carriers. The company offers fixed-line services, including access, Internet, fixed-to-mobile calls, international traffic, voice value-added, interconnection, call center, television, IPTV, and smart home services, as well as data and ICT solutions; and digital mobile communications services, including value-added, text and multimedia messaging, m-commerce, information, and entertainment services.

