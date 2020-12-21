Telecom Argentina S.A. (NYSE:TEO) Receives $7.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Telecom Argentina S.A. (NYSE:TEO) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.00.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Telecom Argentina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Telecom Argentina from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd.

NYSE:TEO opened at $7.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.82 and a beta of 0.42. Telecom Argentina has a 52 week low of $6.22 and a 52 week high of $12.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.63 and a 200 day moving average of $8.07.

Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The utilities provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.25. Telecom Argentina had a negative return on equity of 3.73% and a negative net margin of 5.21%. The company had revenue of $916.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $856.47 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Telecom Argentina will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TEO. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in Telecom Argentina by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 20,393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Telecom Argentina by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 95,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 12,401 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Telecom Argentina by 8.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 191,564 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,239,000 after buying an additional 14,393 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Telecom Argentina by 55.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 46,909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 16,676 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of Telecom Argentina in the third quarter valued at $127,000. Institutional investors own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

About Telecom Argentina

Telecom Argentina SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Argentina and internationally. The company offers telephone services, including local, domestic, and international long-distance telephone services, as well as public telephone services; interconnection services, such as traffic and interconnection resource, dedicated Internet access, video signals transportation in standard and high definitions, audio and video streaming, dedicated links, backhaul links for mobile operators, Internet protocol virtual private network, and data center hosting/housing services; and call waiting, call forwarding, conference calls, caller ID, voice mail, itemized billing, and maintenance services.

