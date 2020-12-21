Teck Resources (TECK.B) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Teck Resources (TSE: TECK.B):

12/17/2020 – Teck Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$20.50 to C$19.00.

12/16/2020 – Teck Resources had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a C$25.00 price target on the stock.

12/16/2020 – Teck Resources had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$24.00 to C$30.00.

12/8/2020 – Teck Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from C$19.00 to C$26.00.

11/30/2020 – Teck Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$22.00 to C$27.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/3/2020 – Teck Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$21.00 to C$20.50.

10/28/2020 – Teck Resources was given a new C$22.00 price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/28/2020 – Teck Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$23.00 to C$23.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/28/2020 – Teck Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$25.00 to C$24.00. They now have an “action list buy” rating on the stock.

10/28/2020 – Teck Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$23.00 to C$21.00.

10/23/2020 – Teck Resources had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a C$26.00 price target on the stock.

10/23/2020 – Teck Resources was given a new C$26.00 price target on by analysts at CSFB. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of TECK.B opened at C$22.87 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$12.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.52. Teck Resources Ltd has a twelve month low of C$8.15 and a twelve month high of C$24.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$20.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$17.00.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

