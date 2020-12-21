Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Trims Stake in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky reduced its holdings in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) by 34.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,500 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,905 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Qualys were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QLYS. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in Qualys by 67.2% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 453 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Qualys during the second quarter valued at $48,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Qualys during the second quarter valued at $108,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Qualys by 2,234.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in Qualys by 253.2% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,063 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. 90.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qualys stock opened at $124.54 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 60.16 and a beta of 0.85. Qualys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.37 and a 12-month high of $125.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $92.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.86.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $93.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.97 million. Qualys had a net margin of 24.78% and a return on equity of 20.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Qualys, Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on QLYS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Qualys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Qualys in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Qualys from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.85.

In other Qualys news, Director Jeffrey P. Hank sold 2,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $250,110.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,344,735. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Bruce K. Posey sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.07, for a total transaction of $300,210.00. Insiders have sold a total of 211,402 shares of company stock worth $19,305,743 in the last three months. Insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Qualys Profile

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based platform that delivers information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Patch Management, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall, as well as Cloud Inventory, Cloud Security Assessment, and Container Security.

