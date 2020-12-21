Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Takes $413,000 Position in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 13,882 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation in the third quarter valued at $27,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Onto Innovation during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Onto Innovation during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Bollard Group LLC acquired a new position in Onto Innovation during the third quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Onto Innovation during the third quarter valued at $167,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Onto Innovation news, VP Robert Alan Koch sold 15,000 shares of Onto Innovation stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.61, for a total value of $699,150.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 41,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,924,759.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven R. Roth sold 5,000 shares of Onto Innovation stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,079,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 128,587 shares of company stock worth $4,995,284. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley upped their target price on Onto Innovation from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Onto Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Onto Innovation currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.00.

ONTO stock opened at $47.34 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.44. Onto Innovation Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.32 and a fifty-two week high of $48.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -263.00 and a beta of 1.20.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.07. Onto Innovation had a positive return on equity of 6.53% and a negative net margin of 2.25%. The firm had revenue of $126.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.08 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 101.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Onto Innovation Company Profile

Onto Innovation Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and supports process control tools that performs macro-defect inspection and metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software used by semiconductor and advanced packaging device manufacturers worldwide. The company offers process and yield management solutions used in bare silicon wafer production and processing facilities, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

