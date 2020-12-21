Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Takes $413,000 Position in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 13,882 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Onto Innovation in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Onto Innovation in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Onto Innovation in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Bollard Group LLC acquired a new position in Onto Innovation in the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Onto Innovation in the 3rd quarter worth about $167,000. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ONTO opened at $47.34 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of -263.00 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.00 and a 200-day moving average of $35.44. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.32 and a 52-week high of $48.49.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.07. Onto Innovation had a positive return on equity of 6.53% and a negative net margin of 2.25%. The company had revenue of $126.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 101.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Bruce C. Rhine sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total transaction of $3,712,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 501,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,617,498.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven R. Roth sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,079,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 128,587 shares of company stock valued at $4,995,284. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley upped their target price on Onto Innovation from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Onto Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.00.

Onto Innovation Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and supports process control tools that performs macro-defect inspection and metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software used by semiconductor and advanced packaging device manufacturers worldwide. The company offers process and yield management solutions used in bare silicon wafer production and processing facilities, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

