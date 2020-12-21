Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 300 Shares of Stepan (NYSE:SCL)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky decreased its position in shares of Stepan (NYSE:SCL) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Stepan were worth $672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Stepan by 7.2% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Stepan by 0.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 32,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,555,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Stepan by 31.2% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stepan by 6.9% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stepan by 8.5% in the third quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 2,559 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

In other Stepan news, VP Janet Anne Catlett sold 642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.25, for a total value of $75,916.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,275 shares in the company, valued at $269,018.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO F Quinn Stepan, Jr. sold 12,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.04, for a total transaction of $1,474,211.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 232,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,907,379.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,353 shares of company stock valued at $2,770,959 over the last 90 days. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Stepan from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stepan presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.67.

NYSE:SCL opened at $118.32 on Monday. Stepan has a twelve month low of $69.33 and a twelve month high of $129.62. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.75 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The basic materials company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $464.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.70 million. Stepan had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 6.15%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Stepan will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th were issued a $0.305 dividend. This is an increase from Stepan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. Stepan’s payout ratio is presently 23.83%.

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products.

