Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 2,750 Shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky cut its holdings in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) by 19.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,750 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 53.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in Leggett & Platt during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Leggett & Platt during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on LEG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $46.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Leggett & Platt from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Leggett & Platt from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Leggett & Platt from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

In other Leggett & Platt news, SVP Scott S. Douglas sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total transaction of $393,030.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,770,600.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Leggett & Platt stock opened at $41.75 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $22.03 and a 12-month high of $51.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.12.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 21.93%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. Leggett & Platt’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products; and Specialized Products. The company offers innersprings, wire forms, specialty foams, and machines to shape wire into various types of innersprings; industrial sewing/finishing machines, conveyor lines, mattress packaging, and glue-drying equipment, as well as quilting machines; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions and hard surface flooring underlayment, and geo components to manufacturers of finished bedding, upholstered furniture, packaging, filtration, and draperies; flooring retailers and distributors of carpet cushions; and contractors, landscapers, road construction companies, and government agencies using geo components.

